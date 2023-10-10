RBC Capital Reiterates Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.28% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brookdale Senior Living is 5.60. The forecasts range from a low of 3.99 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 51.28% from its latest reported closing price of 3.70.

The projected annual revenue for Brookdale Senior Living is 3,006MM, an increase of 4.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookdale Senior Living. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKD is 0.09%, an increase of 31.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 207,160K shares. The put/call ratio of BKD is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glenview Capital Management holds 18,645K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 18,000K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 12,680K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,406K shares, representing a decrease of 29.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 10,023K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,716K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 25.46% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 7,045K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,845K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKD by 166.37% over the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 44 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of September 30, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

