RBC Capital Reiterates Box Inc - (BOX) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Box Inc - (NYSE:BOX) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.02% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Box Inc - is 32.13. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.02% from its latest reported closing price of 25.70.

The projected annual revenue for Box Inc - is 1,110MM, an increase of 8.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 703 funds or institutions reporting positions in Box Inc -. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOX is 0.27%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 149,743K shares. The put/call ratio of BOX is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 6,062K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,687K shares, representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 3.91% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 5,100K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,999K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 4.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,216K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,178K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 2.11% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,601K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,539K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,553K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Box Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Box is a leading cloud content management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

