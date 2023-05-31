RBC Capital Reiterates Box Inc - (BOX) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Box Inc - (NYSE:BOX) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.49% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Box Inc - is 33.76. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 20.49% from its latest reported closing price of 28.02.

The projected annual revenue for Box Inc - is 1,110MM, an increase of 12.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Box Inc -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOX is 0.27%, a decrease of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 145,457K shares. The put/call ratio of BOX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 6,687K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,567K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 17.32% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 4,999K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,908K shares, representing an increase of 21.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 9.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,178K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,120K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 19.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,553K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,483K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 15.75% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,380K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,221K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOX by 29.82% over the last quarter.

Box Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Box is a leading cloud content management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Key filings for this company:

