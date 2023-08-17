RBC Capital Reiterates AZEK Company Inc - (AZEK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of AZEK Company Inc - (NYSE:AZEK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.89% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AZEK Company Inc - is 32.85. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.89% from its latest reported closing price of 33.15.

The projected annual revenue for AZEK Company Inc - is 1,268MM, a decrease of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 599 funds or institutions reporting positions in AZEK Company Inc -. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 5.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZEK is 0.30%, a decrease of 0.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 198,437K shares. The put/call ratio of AZEK is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 14,326K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,096K shares, representing a decrease of 33.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,574K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,228K shares, representing an increase of 32.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 74.51% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,647K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,713K shares, representing an increase of 16.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 31.18% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 11,386K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,649K shares, representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 15.72% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,115K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,857K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 80.28% over the last quarter.

AZEK Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The AZEK® Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

