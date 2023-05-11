RBC Capital Reiterates Atyr Pharma (LIFE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Atyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 789.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atyr Pharma is 20.11. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 789.76% from its latest reported closing price of 2.26.

The projected annual revenue for Atyr Pharma is 7MM, a decrease of 32.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atyr Pharma. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIFE is 0.07%, a decrease of 47.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.18% to 24,463K shares. The put/call ratio of LIFE is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 10,190K shares representing 19.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,232K shares, representing an increase of 48.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIFE by 6.67% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 2,900K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tikvah Management holds 2,461K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351K shares, representing an increase of 45.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFE by 50.36% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 2,265K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 2,258K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares, representing an increase of 49.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIFE by 106.98% over the last quarter.

Atyr Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases.

