RBC Capital Reiterates Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - (AESI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - (NYSE:AESI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.60% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - is 24.53. The forecasts range from a low of 21.72 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 17.60% from its latest reported closing price of 20.86.

The projected annual revenue for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc - is 600MM, an increase of 32.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc -. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 2,600.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AESI is 0.16%, an increase of 1,754.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,668.45% to 23,232K shares. The put/call ratio of AESI is 4.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,997K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,800K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company.

JAMRX - Janus Henderson Research Fund Class T holds 1,769K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,720K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,300K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company.

