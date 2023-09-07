RBC Capital Reiterates Asana Inc - (ASAN) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Asana Inc - (NYSE:ASAN) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.86% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Asana Inc - is 24.40. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 29.86% from its latest reported closing price of 18.79.

The projected annual revenue for Asana Inc - is 665MM, an increase of 9.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asana Inc -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAN is 0.13%, an increase of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.60% to 63,532K shares. The put/call ratio of ASAN is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 6,447K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,566K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 0.16% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,494K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,961K shares, representing a decrease of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 11.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,390K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 3.64% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,031K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 0.73% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,810K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598K shares, representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Asana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

