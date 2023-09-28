RBC Capital Reiterates Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - (APAM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - (NYSE:APAM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.61% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - is 38.82. The forecasts range from a low of 32.57 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.61% from its latest reported closing price of 36.76.

The projected annual revenue for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - is 937MM, a decrease of 0.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc -. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 8.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APAM is 0.17%, an increase of 4.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.61% to 77,018K shares. The put/call ratio of APAM is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,797K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,877K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 3,476K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,466K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 18.87% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,345K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 86.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 2,960.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,206K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998K shares, representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 25.20% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,836K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares, representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APAM by 25.39% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Background Information



Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

