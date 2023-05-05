RBC Capital Reiterates Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging is 5.93. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $9.03. The average price target represents an increase of 60.35% from its latest reported closing price of 3.70.

The projected annual revenue for Ardagh Metal Packaging is 5,169MM, an increase of 10.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBP is 0.19%, a decrease of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 132,100K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBP is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newtyn Management holds 7,310K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,318K shares, representing an increase of 13.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 6,008K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,155K shares, representing a decrease of 69.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 33.61% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,974K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,662K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 97.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 4,302.26% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 4,955K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,742K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 11.85% over the last quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of Ardagh’s sustainable packaging business, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,000 employees and had sales of approximately $3.5 billion in 2020.

