RBC Capital Reiterates Archrock (AROC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Archrock is 13.94. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 47.05% from its latest reported closing price of 9.48.

The projected annual revenue for Archrock is 988MM, an increase of 12.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archrock. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AROC is 0.13%, an increase of 18.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 150,915K shares. The put/call ratio of AROC is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 14,242K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,321K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 26.93% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,918K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,799K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 28.79% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,681K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,252K shares, representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 33.19% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 7,980K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,580K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 35.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,097K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,207K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 31.28% over the last quarter.

Archrock Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

