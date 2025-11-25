RBC Capital Reiterates Arch Capital Group - Preferred Stock (ACGLO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Arch Capital Group - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:ACGLO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.06% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arch Capital Group - Preferred Stock is $24.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.30 to a high of $29.86. The average price target represents an increase of 19.06% from its latest reported closing price of $20.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Capital Group - Preferred Stock is 13,386MM, a decrease of 31.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Capital Group - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGLO is 0.24%, an increase of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.33% to 3,595K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,045K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGLO by 6.51% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 611K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares , representing a decrease of 23.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGLO by 16.39% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 513K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares , representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGLO by 2.80% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund holds 351K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 255K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACGLO by 0.84% over the last quarter.

