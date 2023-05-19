RBC Capital Reiterates APA (APA) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of APA (NASDAQ:APA) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for APA is 49.31. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 50.76% from its latest reported closing price of 32.71.

The projected annual revenue for APA is 9,769MM, a decrease of 4.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1409 funds or institutions reporting positions in APA. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APA is 0.27%, an increase of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 291,871K shares. The put/call ratio of APA is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 17,088K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,072K shares, representing an increase of 35.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 12,209K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,154K shares, representing a decrease of 15.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 94.13% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 10,904K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,126K shares, representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APA by 21.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,771K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,748K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 26.38% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 9,307K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,540K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APA by 9.63% over the last quarter.

APA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

APA Corporation, through its consolidated subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname.

