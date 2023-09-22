RBC Capital Reiterates Ametek (AME) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Ametek (NYSE:AME) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.15% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ametek is 176.93. The forecasts range from a low of 157.56 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.15% from its latest reported closing price of 151.03.

The projected annual revenue for Ametek is 6,494MM, an increase of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ametek. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AME is 0.39%, a decrease of 1.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 239,523K shares. The put/call ratio of AME is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,300K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,571K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 3.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,186K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,125K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,890K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,394K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 152.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,487K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,359K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 3.30% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,342K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,374K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Ametek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2019 sales of approximately $5.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

