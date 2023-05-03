RBC Capital Reiterates Ametek (AME) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Ametek (NYSE:AME) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ametek is 163.27. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $185.85. The average price target represents an increase of 12.14% from its latest reported closing price of 145.60.

The projected annual revenue for Ametek is 6,494MM, an increase of 3.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ametek. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AME is 0.41%, an increase of 4.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 249,263K shares. The put/call ratio of AME is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,505K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,341K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 17.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,982K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,835K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 16.21% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,345K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,295K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 14.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,309K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AME by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt holds 4,834K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ametek Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2019 sales of approximately $5.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

