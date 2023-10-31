RBC Capital Reiterates Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.04% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameriprise Financial is 379.13. The forecasts range from a low of 303.00 to a high of $430.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.04% from its latest reported closing price of 315.84.

The projected annual revenue for Ameriprise Financial is 14,370MM, a decrease of 8.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 29.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1902 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameriprise Financial. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMP is 0.34%, an increase of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 96,380K shares. The put/call ratio of AMP is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,804K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,869K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,318K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,884K shares, representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 11.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,250K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 0.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,481K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,459K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,409K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMP by 0.09% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Ameriprise Financial has been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

