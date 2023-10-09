RBC Capital Reiterates Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.08% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Americold Realty Trust is 36.38. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.08% from its latest reported closing price of 29.32.

The projected annual revenue for Americold Realty Trust is 3,093MM, an increase of 10.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust Declares $0.22 Dividend

On September 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $29.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.66%, the lowest has been 2.04%, and the highest has been 3.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Americold Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLD is 0.45%, an increase of 16.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 313,225K shares. The put/call ratio of COLD is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 45,909K shares representing 16.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,566K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 11.54% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 17,620K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,920K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,382K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,839K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 3.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,426K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,349K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group holds 8,359K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,386K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLD by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

