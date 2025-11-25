RBC Capital Reiterates American International Group (AIG) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.90% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for American International Group is $90.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $76.98 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 19.90% from its latest reported closing price of $75.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American International Group is 55,605MM, an increase of 105.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,976 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIG is 0.31%, an increase of 14.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 645,379K shares. The put/call ratio of AIG is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 28,534K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,889K shares , representing an increase of 44.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 54.43% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26,046K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,147K shares , representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 86.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,532K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,751K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 13.19% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 18,464K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,695K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 13.27% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 17,793K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,269K shares , representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIG by 6.78% over the last quarter.

