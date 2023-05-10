RBC Capital Reiterates Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akamai Technologies is 94.91. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.32% from its latest reported closing price of 78.88.

The projected annual revenue for Akamai Technologies is 3,829MM, an increase of 5.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akamai Technologies. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKAM is 0.26%, an increase of 18.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 152,599K shares. The put/call ratio of AKAM is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 5,348K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,352K shares, representing a decrease of 37.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 20.37% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 5,066K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,069K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 14.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,779K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,735K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 3,976K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares, representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,718K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,566K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKAM by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Akamai Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring.

