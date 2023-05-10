RBC Capital Reiterates Affirm Holdings Inc - (AFRM) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Affirm Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:AFRM) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.15% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings Inc - is 13.55. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 10.15% from its latest reported closing price of 12.30.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings Inc - is 1,672MM, an increase of 11.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.34%, a decrease of 18.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 214,362K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,658K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,434K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 55.65% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 21,931K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,725K shares, representing an increase of 23.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 29.97% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 19,986K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,219K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 62.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,435K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,549K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 50.17% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 7,460K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,434K shares, representing a decrease of 26.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 22.45% over the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

