RBC Capital Reiterates AerSale (ASLE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.27% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for AerSale is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 27.27% from its latest reported closing price of 16.83.

The projected annual revenue for AerSale is 506MM, an increase of 38.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in AerSale. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASLE is 0.16%, an increase of 5.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.51% to 38,872K shares. The put/call ratio of ASLE is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 17,570K shares representing 34.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 3,119K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,121K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASLE by 56.50% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,405K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company.

Private Capital Management holds 1,341K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing an increase of 28.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASLE by 26.48% over the last quarter.

XFBRX - Mid Cap Portfolio Investor Class holds 951K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares, representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASLE by 16.66% over the last quarter.

AerSale Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AerSale serves a diverse customer base operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance, operating economics and satisfy FAA mandates (e.g. AerSafe™, AerTrak™, and now AerAware™).

Key filings for this company:

