RBC Capital Reiterates AeroVironment (AVAV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AeroVironment is $111.86. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.71% from its latest reported closing price of $106.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AeroVironment is $525MM, an increase of 7.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 13K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 2.67% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST MFS Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 3.27% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 62K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 28.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 31.77% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 672K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 20.76% over the last quarter.

AdvisorNet Financial holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in AeroVironment. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAV is 0.21%, an increase of 3.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 25,803K shares. The put/call ratio of AVAV is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

AeroVironment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AeroVironmentprovides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers.

See all AeroVironment regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.