RBC Capital Reiterates ADT (ADT) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of ADT (NYSE:ADT) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.67% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ADT is 9.57. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 61.67% from its latest reported closing price of 5.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ADT is 6,924MM, an increase of 7.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADT. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 8.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADT is 0.36%, an increase of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 834,770K shares. The put/call ratio of ADT is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 498,300K shares representing 54.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 133,333K shares representing 14.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 21,302K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,758K shares, representing an increase of 11.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 16,113K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,688K shares, representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADT by 12.80% over the last quarter.

Mgg Investment Group holds 11,634K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.