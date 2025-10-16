RBC Capital Reiterates Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.29% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Abbott Laboratories is $144.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $123.37 to a high of $166.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.29% from its latest reported closing price of $127.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Abbott Laboratories is 44,390MM, an increase of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abbott Laboratories. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABT is 0.55%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 1,642,876K shares. The put/call ratio of ABT is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 60,137K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,824K shares , representing a decrease of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 19.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,945K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,801K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 6.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,386K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 41,766K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,734K shares , representing a decrease of 21.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 22.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 39,304K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,924K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABT by 9.60% over the last quarter.

