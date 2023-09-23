RBC Capital Reiterates 89bio (ETNB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, RBC Capital reiterated coverage of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.12% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for 89bio is 37.64. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 136.12% from its latest reported closing price of 15.94.

The projected annual revenue for 89bio is 1MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in 89bio. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 34.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETNB is 0.18%, a decrease of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.39% to 82,814K shares. The put/call ratio of ETNB is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 11,417K shares representing 15.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,120K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,746K shares, representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 27.36% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,575K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 72.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 642.23% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,468K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963K shares, representing an increase of 14.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 44.95% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 2,638K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,095K shares, representing an increase of 20.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 36.05% over the last quarter.

89bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

