RBC Capital Markets Upgrades St James's Place (LSE:STJ)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, RBC Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for St James's Place (LSE:STJ) from to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.34% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for St James's Place is 1,469.44. The forecasts range from a low of 1,170.59 to a high of $2,047.50. The average price target represents an increase of 28.34% from its latest reported closing price of 1,145.00.

The projected annual revenue for St James's Place is 750MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

St James's Place Maintains 4.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.61%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in St James's Place. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STJ is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.42% to 60,172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,057K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,144K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STJ by 4.52% over the last quarter.

MKVHX - MFS International Large Cap Value Fund R6 holds 4,890K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,019K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STJ by 3.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,076K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,991K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STJ by 0.30% over the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 3,139K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,835K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STJ by 2.84% over the last quarter.

