RBC Capital Markets Upgrades Central Asia Metals (LSE:CAML)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2023, RBC Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Central Asia Metals (LSE:CAML) from to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.15% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Central Asia Metals is 291.72. The forecasts range from a low of 244.42 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 51.15% from its latest reported closing price of 193.00.

The projected annual revenue for Central Asia Metals is 215MM, a decrease of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

Central Asia Metals Maintains 10.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 10.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Asia Metals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAML is 0.18%, an increase of 52.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.81% to 21,389K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 6,681K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,860K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAML by 7.24% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 4,260K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,502K shares, representing an increase of 17.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAML by 11.81% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,209K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAML by 25.44% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 761K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAML by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 755K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares, representing a decrease of 21.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAML by 24.04% over the last quarter.

