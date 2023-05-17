RBC Capital Markets Upgrades Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, RBC Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) from to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.74% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Associated British Foods is 2,105.79. The forecasts range from a low of 1,464.50 to a high of $2,656.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.74% from its latest reported closing price of 1,884.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Associated British Foods is 19,893MM, an increase of 6.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

Associated British Foods Maintains 2.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.32%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated British Foods. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABF is 0.22%, an increase of 8.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 61,181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 15,130K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,246K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABF by 18.72% over the last quarter.

YACKX - AMG Yacktman Fund Class I holds 7,700K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,591K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,638K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABF by 24.92% over the last quarter.

YAFFX - AMG Yacktman Focused Fund Class N holds 4,450K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,800K shares, representing a decrease of 30.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABF by 2.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,649K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,598K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABF by 16.79% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.