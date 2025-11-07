RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Weir Group (WEIGF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Weir Group (OTCPK:WEIGF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.70% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Weir Group is $34.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.38 to a high of $39.47. The average price target represents an increase of 28.70% from its latest reported closing price of $26.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Weir Group is 2,618MM, an increase of 5.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weir Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEIGF is 0.42%, an increase of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 54,818K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 4,700K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,600K shares , representing a decrease of 19.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEIGF by 10.74% over the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 4,540K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares , representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEIGF by 17.63% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,979K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,752K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEIGF by 9.11% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 3,362K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,481K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEIGF by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.