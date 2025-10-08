RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Warpaint London (WPNTF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Warpaint London (OTCPK:WPNTF) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warpaint London. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPNTF is 0.37%, an increase of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.85% to 314K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 76K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPNTF by 5.16% over the last quarter.

TFSCX - Foreign Smaller Companies Series Advisor Class holds 71K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing a decrease of 36.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPNTF by 19.03% over the last quarter.

GPRIX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 44K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 33K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPNTF by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.