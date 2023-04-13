Stocks

RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Virgin Money UK (VMUK) Sector Perform Recommendation

April 13, 2023 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Virgin Money UK (VMUK) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:VMUK / Virgin Money UK PLC Shares Held by Institutions

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 381K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 315K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMUK by 52.75% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 96K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 4,864K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,932K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMUK by 39.42% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Money UK. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMUK is 0.18%, an increase of 27.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.65% to 107,966K shares.

See all Virgin Money UK regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.