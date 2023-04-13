RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Virgin Money UK (VMUK) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Virgin Money UK (VMUK) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 381K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 315K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMUK by 52.75% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 96K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 4,864K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,932K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMUK by 39.42% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Money UK. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMUK is 0.18%, an increase of 27.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.65% to 107,966K shares.

