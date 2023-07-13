RBC Capital Markets Reiterates St James's Place (LSE:STJ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of St James's Place (LSE:STJ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.54% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for St James's Place is 1,472.94. The forecasts range from a low of 1,170.59 to a high of $2,047.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.54% from its latest reported closing price of 1,103.00.

The projected annual revenue for St James's Place is 750MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

St James's Place Maintains 4.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.79%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in St James's Place. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STJ is 0.21%, an increase of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 60,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,054K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,057K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STJ by 0.39% over the last quarter.

MKVHX - MFS International Large Cap Value Fund R6 holds 4,890K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,019K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STJ by 3.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,110K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STJ by 6.43% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 3,112K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750K shares, representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STJ by 20.89% over the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 2,870K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,139K shares, representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STJ by 6.53% over the last quarter.

