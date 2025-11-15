RBC Capital Markets Reiterates SSE plc - Depositary Receipt (SSEZY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of SSE plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SSEZY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.75% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for SSE plc - Depositary Receipt is $30.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.33 to a high of $35.72. The average price target represents an increase of 31.75% from its latest reported closing price of $22.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SSE plc - Depositary Receipt is 12,331MM, an increase of 19.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSE plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSEZY is 0.17%, an increase of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 273K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares , representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSEZY by 11.87% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 198K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares , representing a decrease of 7.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSEZY by 20.00% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 72K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSEZY by 23.31% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 37K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.