RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Schroders (SHNWF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Schroders (OTCPK:SHNWF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.69% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Schroders is $5.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.69 to a high of $7.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.69% from its latest reported closing price of $4.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Schroders is 2,735MM, a decrease of 11.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schroders. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHNWF is 0.10%, an increase of 8.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.79% to 140,136K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 48,170K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,713K shares , representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHNWF by 7.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,704K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,812K shares , representing a decrease of 10.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHNWF by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Harris Oakmark International Portfolio holds 7,008K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,037K shares , representing a decrease of 14.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHNWF by 8.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,684K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,447K shares , representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHNWF by 12.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,172K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,312K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHNWF by 7.33% over the last quarter.

