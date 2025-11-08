RBC Capital Markets Reiterates RS Group (EENEF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of RS Group (OTCPK:EENEF) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in RS Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EENEF is 0.18%, an increase of 12.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.39% to 88,855K shares.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 10,963K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,068K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EENEF by 0.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,745K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,612K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EENEF by 1.22% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 6,489K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,591K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EENEF by 13.62% over the last quarter.

FDIVX - Fidelity Diversified International Fund holds 4,866K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,209K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,161K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EENEF by 3.15% over the last quarter.

