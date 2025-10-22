RBC Capital Markets Reiterates RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt (RELX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:RELX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.32% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt is $60.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.92 to a high of $78.90. The average price target represents an increase of 31.32% from its latest reported closing price of $46.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt is 10,205MM, an increase of 7.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in RELX PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELX is 0.19%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 87,000K shares. The put/call ratio of RELX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,397K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,356K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,149K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,947K shares , representing a decrease of 15.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 15.48% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,892K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072K shares , representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,344K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares , representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 3,002K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares , representing a decrease of 22.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 21.41% over the last quarter.

