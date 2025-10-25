RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Reckitt Benckiser Group plc - Depositary Receipt (RBGLY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:RBGLY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.82% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $16.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.38 to a high of $21.87. The average price target represents an increase of 46.82% from its latest reported closing price of $11.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 16,355MM, an increase of 16.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 24.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBGLY is 0.51%, an increase of 28.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.79% to 3,031K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Altrius Capital Management holds 646K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares , representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBGLY by 9.37% over the last quarter.

AADEX - American Beacon Large Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 482K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBGLY by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 331K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBGLY by 47,953.10% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 286K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBGLY by 10.91% over the last quarter.

BINV - Brandes International ETF holds 251K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares , representing an increase of 18.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBGLY by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.