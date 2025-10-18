RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Rathbones Group (RTBBF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Rathbones Group (OTCPK:RTBBF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.38% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rathbones Group is $26.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.53 to a high of $30.72. The average price target represents an increase of 16.38% from its latest reported closing price of $23.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rathbones Group is 493MM, a decrease of 51.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rathbones Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTBBF is 0.13%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 10,849K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,672K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,698K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTBBF by 12.35% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,143K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 869K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares , representing a decrease of 51.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTBBF by 28.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 832K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares , representing a decrease of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTBBF by 4.03% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 654K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

