RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Oxford Biomedica (LSE:OXB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Oxford Biomedica (LSE:OXB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.61% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oxford Biomedica is 1,040.91. The forecasts range from a low of 433.29 to a high of $2,520.00. The average price target represents an increase of 132.61% from its latest reported closing price of 447.50.

The projected annual revenue for Oxford Biomedica is 141MM, an increase of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Biomedica. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXB is 0.06%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.55% to 5,556K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,627K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,082K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing an increase of 15.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXB by 42.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 645K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares, representing an increase of 16.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXB by 40.30% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 386K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing a decrease of 14.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXB by 10.75% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 351K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

