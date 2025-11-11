RBC Capital Markets Reiterates M&G (MGPUF) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of M&G (OTCPK:MGPUF) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.48% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for M&G is $3.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.89 to a high of $4.78. The average price target represents an increase of 44.48% from its latest reported closing price of $2.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for M&G is 21,959MM, an increase of 246.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&G. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGPUF is 0.15%, an increase of 20.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.53% to 235,439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,760K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,238K shares , representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPUF by 24.62% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 27,765K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 21,018K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,256K shares , representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPUF by 32.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 14,410K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,081K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPUF by 19.96% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,707K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

