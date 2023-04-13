RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Horizon Advisors holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WINAX - Wilmington International Fund Shares holds 269K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing a decrease of 72.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 24.07% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Diversified Real Growth Portfolio holds 120K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing a decrease of 17.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 0.56% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA International Value Fund holds 8,265K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing an increase of 97.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 850.35% over the last quarter.

Signaturefd holds 135K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing a decrease of 55.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 32.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lloyds Banking Group. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLOY is 0.35%, an increase of 24.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 7,530,485K shares.

