RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Legal & General Group Plc - Depositary Receipt (LGGNY) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Legal & General Group Plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LGGNY) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.88% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Legal & General Group Plc - Depositary Receipt is $17.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.46 to a high of $23.44. The average price target represents an increase of 9.88% from its latest reported closing price of $16.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Legal & General Group Plc - Depositary Receipt is 14,095MM, an increase of 13.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legal & General Group Plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGGNY is 0.01%, an increase of 12.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.99% to 68K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGGNY by 4.37% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing a decrease of 249.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGGNY by 71.28% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGGNY by 18.11% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 1K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.