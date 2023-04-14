RBC Capital Markets Reiterates JTC (LSE:JTC) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of JTC (LSE:JTC) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 85.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 48.98% over the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 1,819K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares, representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 5.22% over the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 38K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 29.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JTC by 23.73% over the last quarter.

EILAX - Eaton Vance International Small-Cap Fund holds 68K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in JTC. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JTC is 0.39%, an increase of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 22,669K shares.

