RBC Capital Markets Reiterates International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt (ICAGY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ICAGY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 204.16% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $12.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.36 to a high of $17.24. The average price target represents an increase of 204.16% from its latest reported closing price of $4.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 29,242MM, a decrease of 12.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICAGY is 0.03%, an increase of 13.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.34% to 194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSID - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF holds 83K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAGY by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 54K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing a decrease of 50.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAGY by 12.86% over the last quarter.

GXUS - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta(R) Total International Equity ETF holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICAGY by 0.47% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 37.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICAGY by 54.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.