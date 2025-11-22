RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Imperial Brands (IMBBF) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Imperial Brands (OTCPK:IMBBF) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.13% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Imperial Brands is $44.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.55 to a high of $57.40. The average price target represents an increase of 71.13% from its latest reported closing price of $26.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Imperial Brands is 9,968MM, a decrease of 47.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imperial Brands. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMBBF is 0.55%, an increase of 5.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 259,832K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 21,473K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,805K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMBBF by 4.76% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 20,419K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,897K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMBBF by 3.63% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 19,265K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,383K shares , representing an increase of 20.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMBBF by 13.69% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 17,031K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,621K shares , representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMBBF by 1.61% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 15,214K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,701K shares , representing an increase of 23.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMBBF by 27.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.