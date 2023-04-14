RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Impact Healthcare Reit (LSE:IHR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Impact Healthcare Reit (LSE:IHR) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 11.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHR by 1.04% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,327K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHR by 6.01% over the last quarter.

SBHSX - Segall Bryant & Hamill International Small Cap Fund Retail Class holds 243K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 75.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHR by 304.40% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Developed Real Estate Index Fund Investor A holds 422K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impact Healthcare Reit. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHR is 0.09%, an increase of 23.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.98% to 9,846K shares.

