RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hochschild Mining is 112.22. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 56.18% from its latest reported closing price of 71.85.

The projected annual revenue for Hochschild Mining is 720MM, a decrease of 2.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hochschild Mining. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOC is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.97% to 76,656K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 15,230K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,739K shares, representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOC by 15.39% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 8,375K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,157K shares, representing a decrease of 9.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOC by 3.55% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 5,767K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,953K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOC by 7.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,318K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,173K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOC by 21.89% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,119K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,553K shares, representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOC by 24.41% over the last quarter.

