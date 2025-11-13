RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Hilton Food Group (HLTFF) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Hilton Food Group (OTCPK:HLTFF) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.26% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hilton Food Group is $14.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.48 to a high of $15.46. The average price target represents an increase of 24.26% from its latest reported closing price of $11.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hilton Food Group is 4,373MM, an increase of 5.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Food Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLTFF is 0.14%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 6,281K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,150K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLTFF by 13.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 729K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLTFF by 1.71% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 467K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares , representing an increase of 20.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLTFF by 8.86% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 405K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares , representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLTFF by 36.82% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 388K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

