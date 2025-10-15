RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Hays (HAYPF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Hays (OTCPK:HAYPF) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hays. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAYPF is 0.03%, an increase of 16.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 1,629K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,277K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares , representing a decrease of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYPF by 21.67% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 115K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 95K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 73K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares , representing a decrease of 62.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAYPF by 30.06% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 69K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

