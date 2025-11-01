RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Haleon (HLNCF) Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Haleon (OTCPK:HLNCF) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.70% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Haleon is $5.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.83 to a high of $7.07. The average price target represents an increase of 35.70% from its latest reported closing price of $4.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Haleon is 12,512MM, an increase of 13.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haleon. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLNCF is 0.63%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 2,123,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 197,054K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,630K shares , representing an increase of 20.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNCF by 41.35% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 158,254K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 130,587K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125,835K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLNCF by 10.07% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 107,936K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 89,259K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,703K shares , representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLNCF by 17.37% over the last quarter.

