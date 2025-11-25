RBC Capital Markets Reiterates Greencore Group (GNCGF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, RBC Capital Markets reiterated coverage of Greencore Group (OTCPK:GNCGF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.22% Upside

As of August 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Greencore Group is $3.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.64 to a high of $4.45. The average price target represents an increase of 65.22% from its latest reported closing price of $2.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Greencore Group is 1,977MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greencore Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNCGF is 0.20%, an increase of 34.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.59% to 42,593K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,328K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,763K shares , representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNCGF by 19.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,934K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,926K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNCGF by 28.95% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,777K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,190K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNCGF by 31.45% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,447K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

